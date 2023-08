Articles

Category: Defense Published on Sunday, 27 August 2023 17:07 Hits: 3

Flares caught the pilot's attention and the fighter jets helped escort the civilian aircraft out of the Lake Tahoe area.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2023/08/27/norad-scrambled-2-f-16-fighter-jets-flag-down-aircraft-got-too-close-bidens-vacation-spot.html