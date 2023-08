Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 25 August 2023 18:51 Hits: 6

The jet belonged to Marine All-Weather Fighter Attack Squadron 224, which is a unit based in Beaufort, South Carolina.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2023/08/25/pilot-killed-f-18-hornet-crash-near-marine-corps-base-california.html