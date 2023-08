Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 25 August 2023 20:26 Hits: 6

The move comes after seven other installations have been scrubbed of their namesakes honoring Confederate figures who seceded from the U.S.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2023/08/25/army-scrubs-fort-ap-hill-renaming-base-honor-of-female-medal-of-honor-recipient.html