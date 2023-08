Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 23 August 2023 21:16 Hits: 5

Nearly two dozen current and former flight students and instructors painted the naval aviation training program as an environment that can be toxic for students who don't fit a certain mold.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2023/08/23/her-flight-instructor-sexually-harassed-her-marine-corps-tried-kick-her-out.html