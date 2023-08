Articles

Category: Defense Published on Sunday, 20 August 2023 19:40 Hits: 13

The junta leaders are cementing their rule and appointing loyal commanders to key units.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2023/08/20/leader-of-nigers-junta-says-it-will-restore-civilian-rule-within-3-years-gives-no-details.html