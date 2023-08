Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 17 August 2023 19:09 Hits: 10

The back-to-back incidents prompted a safety stand-down that is still in effect at Camp Shelby, prohibiting organized outdoor physical fitness training between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2023/08/17/one-soldier-dead-another-hospitalized-amid-outdoor-fitness-tests-mississippi-heat-wave.html