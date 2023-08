Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 11 August 2023 18:10 Hits: 4

The legislation allows the Department of the Air Force to acknowledge Air Force space operations veterans as honorary separated members of the Space Force, to be referred to as "Legacy Guardians."

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2023/08/11/bill-would-allow-past-airmen-space-experience-become-legacy-guardians.html