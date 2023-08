Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 10 August 2023 21:25 Hits: 4

The wildfires on the popular Hawaiian island -- fueled by strong winds from a passing hurricane -- have claimed 36 lives. They have also damaged at least 270 structures.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2023/08/10/pentagon-activates-national-guard-sends-helicopters-aid-deadly-hawaii-fires.html