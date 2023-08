Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 10 August 2023 18:28 Hits: 0

That total includes $13 billion in military aid to Ukraine, as well as billions of dollars more in funding to replenish a dwindling pot of federal disaster relief, according to two people with direct knowledge of the request.

Read more https://www.politico.com/news/2023/08/10/biden-ukraine-emergency-funds-00110691