Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 04 August 2023 21:21 Hits: 6

In a memo dated Aug. 2, Austin recommended several ways to "mitigate the harms caused by the hold" that Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., has placed on all nominees

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2023/08/04/defense-secretary-releases-plan-keep-top-jobs-filled-amid-senate-blockade-of-promotions.html