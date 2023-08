Articles

Category: Defense Published on Sunday, 06 August 2023 12:21 Hits: 5

Hiroshima Gov. Hidehiko Yuzai questioned the growing calls for reinforced nuclear deterrence around the world, including in Japan.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2023/08/06/hiroshima-mayor-calls-nuclear-deterrence-folly-city-marks-78th-anniversary-of-atomic-bombing.html