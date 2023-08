Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 04 August 2023 21:32 Hits: 6

In the days leading up to his sudden flight to North Korea, King, 23, had just been released from a South Korean prison and was set to fly back to Fort Bliss, Texas.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2023/08/04/left-wolves-pvt-kings-family-says-army-has-told-them-nothing-he-fled-north-korea.html