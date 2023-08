Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 03 August 2023 16:49 Hits: 8

Although her memory is not as sharp as it used to be, Shirley Virginia Bellemeur can still conjure up the memories of her time working on the planes.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2023/08/03/rosie-riveter-repaired-war-torn-wwii-fighter-planes-shes-finally-getting-thank-you.html