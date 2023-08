Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 02 August 2023 16:57 Hits: 6

Anxieties have grown in Poland and in neighboring Lithuania after mercenaries from the Russia-linked Wagner group arrived in Belarus.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2023/08/02/poland-says-two-belarusian-helicopters-violated-its-airspace-adding-tensions.html