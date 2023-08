Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 01 August 2023 21:44 Hits: 9

The president's decision also appeared to end a years-long political tug-of-war between lawmakers from the two states vying for the command, its prestige and the federal dollars it could attract.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2023/08/01/biden-made-final-call-space-command-basing-was-air-force-out-of-loop.html