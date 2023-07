Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 28 July 2023 17:00 Hits: 0

The potential medical applications of access to the brain for treating ailments are far-ranging, but pressure to compete with America's adversaries might tempt leaders with the next step: enhancement.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2023/07/28/next-frontier-warfighters-might-be-implants-their-brains-pentagon-ready-consequences.html