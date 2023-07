Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 28 July 2023 19:24 Hits: 7

Maj. Gen. Anthony Potts died when the single-engine Piper PA-28 Cherokee airplane he was piloting crashed in Havre de Grace, Maryland.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2023/07/28/army-general-dies-after-his-private-plane-crashes-near-maryland-base.html