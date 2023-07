Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 28 July 2023 19:29 Hits: 7

Spokesman Col. Maj. Amadou Abdramane said on state television that the constitution was suspended and Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani was in charge.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2023/07/28/soldiers-declare-niger-general-head-of-state-after-he-led-coup-and-detained-president.html