Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 27 July 2023 21:13 Hits: 8

The USS Boxer, one of the Navy's amphibious warships, is struggling to get to sea despite recently coming out of a maintenance period.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2023/07/27/navy-confirms-uss-boxer-cant-get-underway-amid-reported-onboard-fire.html