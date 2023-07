Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 25 July 2023 18:36 Hits: 6

All three of the Marines were motor vehicle operators with Combat Logistics Battalion 2, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2023/07/25/3-marines-found-dead-car-outside-camp-lejeune-identified.html