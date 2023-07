Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 25 July 2023 21:22 Hits: 7

A federal judge ruled in favor of the government in one argument but agreed with Bergdahl on the other, ultimately vacating his sentence and all subsequent orders and decisions thereafter.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2023/07/25/bowe-bergdahls-sentence-thrown-out-judge-case-takes-new-turn.html