Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 25 July 2023 00:06 Hits: 9

Trainees were so efficient at using simulated drones to coordinate artillery strikes that one soldier had to tell them to “leave something for the tanks to shoot at.”

Read more https://www.defenseone.com/technology/2023/07/armys-new-training-simulators-track-2024-delivery/388797/