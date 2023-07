Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 20 July 2023 19:58 Hits: 2

With the fiscal 2024 National Defense Authorization bill, Congress is taking steps to broaden assisted reproductive technology benefits for service members and their families.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2023/07/20/fertility-testing-artificial-insemination-would-be-available-troops-under-proposed-bill.html