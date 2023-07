Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 20 July 2023 20:28 Hits: 2

Efforts to shuffle DoD funding remain caught up in a contentious fight over where Space Command will be headquartered.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2023/07/20/air-force-can-again-move-money-pay-personnel-after-key-lawmaker-relents.html