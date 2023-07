Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 19 July 2023 20:04 Hits: 5

Republicans are pushing for a vote on an amendment from Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, that would reverse the Pentagon's abortion leave policy.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2023/07/19/pentagon-defends-abortion-policy-ahead-of-senate-fight-over-defense-bill.html