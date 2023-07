Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 18 July 2023 21:31 Hits: 7

Advocates and lawmakers told Military.com that the Department of Justice's reminder is necessary as news of the law has been slow to make its way from Washington, D.C., to state and local licensing boards.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2023/07/18/doj-puts-pressure-states-recognize-military-spouse-job-licenses-after-new-law.html