Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 17 July 2023 20:39 Hits: 5

In court papers, the defense attorneys argued that Teixeira has no financial ability or incentive to flee.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2023/07/17/citing-trump-case-pentagon-leak-suspect-teixeira-urges-judge-release-him-while-he-awaits-trial.html