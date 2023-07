Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 14 July 2023 18:16 Hits: 1

Kim Song told the council that the test-flight of the developmental Hwasong-18 missile was a legitimate exercise of the North’s right to self-defense.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2023/07/14/north-koreas-ambassador-blames-us-regional-tensions-rare-appearance-un-security-council.html