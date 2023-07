Articles

Published on Tuesday, 11 July 2023

Charles "C.Q." Brown, who has been nominated to become chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, warned senators that an ongoing dispute delaying confirmations could result in junior officers leaving the military.

