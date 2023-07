Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 11 July 2023 18:00 Hits: 6

Gen. David Berger relinquished his position hours before the motion, handing authorities over to Assistant Commandant Gen. Eric Smith.

Read more https://www.govexec.com/defense/2023/07/marines-without-confirmed-commandant-after-sen-tuberville-objects-motion/388365/