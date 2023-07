Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 07 July 2023 20:35 Hits: 7

Starting in October, hundreds of airmen and Guardians will no longer qualify for a monetary bonus meant to encourage service members to take on the toughest and most difficult jobs.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2023/07/07/air-force-cutting-pay-tough-jobs-wont-say-which-roles-are-losing-out.html