Published on Thursday, 06 July 2023

In early 2022, state laws targeting LGBTQ+ communities began to spread across the U.S., leading the military services to offer resources for families seeking support.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2023/07/06/most-of-military-not-tracking-number-of-families-relocated-due-anti-lgbtq-laws.html