Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 30 June 2023 20:43 Hits: 8

The anniversary of all-volunteer forces comes amid the toughest military recruiting environment in decades.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2023/06/30/america-celebrates-50-years-of-all-volunteer-force-some-vets-recall-draft-it-was-yesterday.html