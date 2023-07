Articles

Category: Defense Published on Saturday, 01 July 2023 14:16 Hits: 7

Referring to possible peace talks, the Spanish leader said that “only Ukraine can set the terms and times for peace negotiations."

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2023/07/01/3-killed-17-wounded-ukraine-russian-attacks-spain-highlights-european-support-kyiv.html