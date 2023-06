Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 29 June 2023 18:38 Hits: 6

It’s not clear whether Gen. Sergei Surovikin faces any charges or where he is being held, reflecting the opaque world of the Kremlin’s politics and uncertainty after the revolt.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2023/06/29/russian-general-believed-be-detained-aftermath-of-wagner-mutiny-sources-say.html