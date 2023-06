Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 27 June 2023 19:48 Hits: 9

Tim Sheehy was recruited by GOP leaders eager to unseat Tester as they try to wrest control of the Senate from Democrats.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2023/06/27/former-navy-seal-seeks-gop-nod-challenge-montana-democratic-us-sen-tester-2024.html