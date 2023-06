Articles

Category: Defense Published on Sunday, 25 June 2023 17:45 Hits: 4

Two people who knew nothing about each other, who had never met were about to come together because of a dead man and a Purple Heart found in a safe.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2023/06/25/oregon-veterans-lost-purple-heart-turned-safe-its-now-uniting-his-complicated-family.html