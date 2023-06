Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 22 June 2023 21:09 Hits: 4

D'Montre Green was indicted and accused by federal officials of wire fraud after contacting nearly 100 women in an alleged scheme to get more military benefits.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2023/06/22/ex-airman-asked-93-women-marry-him-get-more-benefits-feds-say.html