Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 20 June 2023 19:56 Hits: 10

A draft of the House's version of the annual National Defense Authorization Act policy bill would allow the service to reduce the number of A-10s to 218,

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2023/06/20/10s-were-saved-retirement-years-congress-may-not-swoop-rescue-time.html