Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 20 June 2023 21:42 Hits: 5

Military aircraft, salvage equipment and ships are heading to a remote part of the Atlantic Ocean to aid in rescue efforts of a private submersible craft carrying five people that was lost.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2023/06/20/heres-how-military-helping-search-lost-titanic-bound-sub.html