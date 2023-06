Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 19 June 2023 11:16 Hits: 11

The report set forth tasks for officials and scientists to learn the lessons of the failed launch, find what caused the rocket’s crash and make a successful launch in a short span of time.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2023/06/19/north-korea-calls-failed-spy-satellite-launch-most-serious-shortcoming-vows-2nd-launch.html