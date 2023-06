Articles

Category: Defense Published on Saturday, 17 June 2023 19:14 Hits: 4

Maj. Michael Haley is being deployed as a staff officer with the 218th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2023/06/17/nikki-haleys-husband-begins-africa-deployment-she-campaigns-2024-gop-nomination.html