Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 16 June 2023 21:45 Hits: 5

GOP lawmakers say the CAPE office is ignoring their amphibious-warship directive, which DOD says arrived too late to shape the current budget.

Read more https://www.defenseone.com/policy/2023/06/republicans-want-axe-pentagon-budget-office-aims-save-taxpayers-money/387652/