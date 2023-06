Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 15 June 2023 13:05 Hits: 6

The North Korean launch is its first since it failed in an attempt to put its first spy satellite into orbit in late May.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2023/06/15/north-korea-launches-2-ballistic-missiles-toward-sea-protest-of-us-south-korea-military-drills.html