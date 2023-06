Articles

Federal authorities arrested a Camp Pendleton Marine and another man on suspicion of firebombing a Planned Parenthood clinic last year in Orange County using a Molotov cocktail.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2023/06/15/camp-pendleton-marine-suspected-of-firebombing-orange-county-planned-parenthood-clinic.html