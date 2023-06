Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 14 June 2023 19:12 Hits: 7

Iran and Russia's efforts to push the U.S. out of the airspace include an aerial incident last week, Air Forces Central commander says.

Read more https://www.defenseone.com/threats/2023/06/russia-continues-harass-us-jets-over-syria-top-air-force-general-says/387528/