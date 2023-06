Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 12 June 2023 21:42 Hits: 3

In the past month, the sea services have rolled out new rights for personnel living in unaccompanied officer and enlisted housing.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2023/06/12/navy-marine-corps-introduce-tenant-bill-of-rights-troops-unaccompanied-housing.html