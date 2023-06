Articles

Category: Defense Published on Sunday, 11 June 2023 20:20 Hits: 5

A transgender veteran is the one who discovered the POW/MIA flag was tattered, and feels responsible for the controversy.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2023/06/11/pride-flag-squeezes-pow-mia-flag-off-city-flagpole-causing-flap-some-veterans.html