Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 09 June 2023 19:13 Hits: 0

The University of New Mexico stopped accepting provisional Army tuition payments for its students last month after the service fell behind on paying its bills to the university.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2023/06/09/late-army-tuition-payments-left-students-hook-again-service-says-its-fixing-glitches.html