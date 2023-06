Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 08 June 2023 22:08 Hits: 2

A spokeswoman for the Pentagon said a lower amount of travel than what was anticipated at the start of the contract was part of the reason for the cancellation.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2023/06/08/bye-bye-mytravel-pentagon-ditches-new-trip-system-after-less-year.html